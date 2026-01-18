Jordan Welcomes Syria Ceasefire And Integration Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs welcomed the ceasefire and full integration agreement signed between Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which was announced Sunday by the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic, considering it an important step toward strengthening Syria's unity, stability, and security.The ministry's spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali affirmed the Kingdom's welcome and support for the agreement, renewing Jordan's position in support of the security and stability of Syria, its sovereignty, territorial unity, and the safety of its citizens.Al-Majali also expressed the Kingdom's appreciation of the role of the United States in reaching the agreement, stressing the importance of implementing its provisions in a manner that serves the interests of Syria and its people and supports recovery and reconstruction efforts.