This Common Glovebox Item Is Now Considered An Illegal Firearm Accessory

MENAFN - Clever Dude) California's AB-1263, which took effect on January 1, 2026, redefines what counts as a“firearm accessory” under state law. The bill expands the definition to include tools, parts, and even digital files that could be used to modify, maintain, or assemble a firearm. That means items like multi-tools with punch pins, trigger locks, or barrel cleaning rods (often tossed in gloveboxes for convenience) are now regulated. If you're pulled over and an officer finds one of these five items without proper documentation or storage, you could face civil penalties or criminal charges.

1. Multi-Tools with Firearm-Specific Features

Many gun owners carry multi-tools that include punch pins, sight adjusters, or carbon scrapers. Under AB-1263, these are now considered firearm accessories if they are“primarily designed” for firearm maintenance. If found in your glovebox during a traffic stop, they could be interpreted as an intent to modify or assemble a firearm. This is especially risky if you're also transporting a firearm or ammunition. To stay compliant, store these tools in a locked container and keep documentation showing their intended use.

2. Trigger Locks and Cable Locks

Ironically, the very devices meant to promote gun safety are now restricted under California's new rules. AB-1263 includes trigger locks and cable locks in its expanded definition of accessories if they are not attached to a firearm. If you keep a spare lock in your glovebox“just in case,” that could now be a violation. Lawmakers argue that these items can be used to circumvent safe storage laws or facilitate unauthorized modifications. If you're traveling through California, store locks in your trunk or a locked case and never leave them in the cabin.

3. Cleaning Rods and Bore Brushes

Cleaning tools might seem harmless, but they're now under scrutiny. AB-1263 targets any item that can be used to maintain or alter a firearm, and bore brushes, rods, and solvent kits fall into that category. If you're pulled over and these items are visible or easily accessible, law enforcement may treat them as unregistered accessories. This is especially true if you're also carrying a firearm, even if it's legally owned. Keep cleaning kits at home or in a locked, labeled case if you must transport them.

4. Spare Grips, Stocks, or Muzzle Devices

Many gun owners keep spare parts in their vehicles for range days or emergency repairs. But under the new law, grips, collapsible stocks, and muzzle brakes are now considered regulated accessories. If you're caught with these in your glovebox or center console, it could be interpreted as intent to modify a firearm on the fly. This is a major shift from previous years, when such parts were largely unregulated. If you're transporting parts, make sure they're stored separately from any firearms and documented appropriately.

5. 3D-Printed Components or Digital Files

One of the most controversial aspects of AB-1263 is its inclusion of digital manufacturing files and 3D-printed gun parts. If you have a USB drive or SD card in your glovebox containing CAD files for firearm components, you could be in violation, even if you've never printed anything. The law treats possession of these files as equivalent to possessing the physical parts themselves. This provision is aimed at curbing“ghost gun” production, but it's catching many unaware. If you're a hobbyist or designer, keep such files off mobile devices and out of your vehicle.

A Glovebox Check Could Save You a Court Date

The days of casually tossing gun-related gear into your glovebox are over... at least in states like California. With AB-1263 now in effect, state troopers have broader authority to classify common tools and parts as illegal firearm accessories. Even if you're just passing through, you could face serious consequences for what's in your vehicle. The safest move? Audit your glovebox, lock up anything firearm-related, and stay informed about evolving laws.

Have you ever been surprised by a firearm-related law during a traffic stop or road trip? What do you keep in your glovebox, and will you be changing that now? Share your thoughts in the comments.