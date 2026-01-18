Four UAE Emirates Ranked Among World's Safest In Numbeo 2026 Data

Four UAE cities have been listed as the safest cities in the world, according to Numbeo's 2026 data published on its website.

Abu Dhabi maintained its status as the world's safest city once again this year. While Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, and Sharjah were listed as the second, third, and fourth safest cities, respectively. Dubai, the regional business capital, was listed sixth by the global database provider.

Recommended For You Power outage halts Tokyo train lines after fire reports, disrupting travel for thousands

The UAE cities have been ranked as safer than the capitals and major cities of advanced countries, further strengthening the Emirates' status as a safe hub. Importantly, there are other Middle Eastern cities in the list including Doha (4), Muscat (8), Riyadh (34), Jeddah (40), Tel Aviv (55), and Kuwait City (73).

African and American cities have been listed at the bottom of the Numbeo's Safety Index covering 400 cities globally, led by Pietermaritzburg (South Africa), Pretoria (South Africa), Caracas (Venezuela), Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea), Johannesburg (South Africa), Durban (South Africa), and San Pedro Sula (Honduras), Port Elizabeth (South Africa), Memphis (United States), and Salvador (Brazil).

Similarly, all four UAE cities have ranked lowest on Numbeo's Crime Index, strengthening their position in the safety index.

The UAE's safety is recognised globally by individuals and institutions. Therefore, the UAE, especially Dubai, has attracted billions of dirhams in foreign direct investment and the highest number of millionaires from around the world.

According to the 2025 study The Rise of Dubai, released last year, Dubai is home to 86,000 millionaires, 251 centi-millionaires, and 23 billionaires as of the end of June 2025.

The study stressed that Dubai's safe-haven status and low taxes are among the top factors attracting investments and high-net-worth individuals.