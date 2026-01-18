Intersec 2026 Spotlights AI, Smart Cities And Security Convergence In Dubai

Dubai reinforced its position as a global hub for security and safety innovation last week as Intersec 2026 closed its doors at the Dubai World Trade Centre, drawing more than 50,000 trade visitors and over 1,200–1,400 exhibitors from more than 60 countries for its largest edition to date.

Held from January 12 to 14, the 27th edition of the exhibition reflected the growing convergence of physical security, cybersecurity, fire protection and AI‐driven emergency response, themes that dominated both the show floor and the high‐level conference programme. Organisers Messe Frankfurt Middle East expanded the exhibition footprint to roughly 65,000–67,000 sq metres, responding to record global demand from governments, infrastructure operators and private‐sector buyers.

A central narrative at Intersec 2026 was the role of artificial intelligence in safety‐critical environments. Across the International Security Leaders' Summit and the Health & Safety Conference, speakers explored how AI is moving from pilot projects into frontline use – from predictive analytics in policing and fire detection to automated access control and risk monitoring – while emphasising the need for human accountability in decision‐making.

The show was formally opened by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, who highlighted Intersec's role in aligning innovation with institutional readiness and real‐world application, amid rising global security and resilience challenges. Sheikh Mansoor said,“Intersec has become one of the world's leading platforms dedicated to security and safety, and the scale of international participation reflects the growing confidence in Dubai's ability to host major global events that help shape the future of key sectors through an environment that supports innovation and knowledge exchange.”

Commercial outcomes were also a key focus. On the final day, Messe Frankfurt Middle East signed a memorandum of understanding with UXE Security Solutions, appointing the company as Future Cities Partner for Intersec 2026. The agreement underscored Dubai's push toward smart, regulated urban security systems, including UXE's involvement in the emirate's Keyless Security Project for holiday homes. Additional partnerships were announced between public‐sector bodies and international standards organisations, reflecting Intersec's function as a deal‐making and policy‐shaping platform.

With heavy participation from government authorities, civil defence agencies and global technology providers, Intersec 2026 illustrated how the security industry is shifting toward integrated, intelligent and regulation‐aligned solutions. As organisers confirmed plans for further expansion under the newly launched Intersec Global brand, the event's scale and outcomes signalled strong momentum for Dubai's growing role in shaping the future of global safety and security.