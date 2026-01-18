Dubai Police Warn Motorists Of Accident On Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road Opposite DXB

Dubai Police on Sunday (January 18) warned motorists of an accident causing traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

In a post on X, authorities said the incident that occurred on the highway opposite Dubai International Airport is affecting traffic in the direction towards Sharjah.

Recommended For You Power outage halts Tokyo train lines after fire reports, disrupting travel for thousands

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution while driving through the area and to expect delays.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.