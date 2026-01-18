Dubai Unveils Electric Buses With Driver Monitoring, Wi-Fi, 360° Cameras

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has received the first 250 buses from a contract to buy 735 multi-size buses that meet the Euro 6 low-carbon emissions standard. This batch includes 40 electric buses, making it the largest and first purchase of its kind in the UAE. The rest of the buses are expected to arrive by 2026.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the RTA, inspected the Zhongtong electric bus, the first of its kind to run on Dubai's city routes. The bus is designed for Dubai's conditions and can travel up to 280 km on a single charge, allowing it to complete daily routes without recharging at the depot. Its 434 kilowatt-hour battery is charged with a 360-kilowatt ABB charger.

Recommended For You Power outage halts Tokyo train lines after fire reports, disrupting travel for thousands

During the inspection tour, he received a briefing on the bus, which is 12 metres long, accommodates 70 passengers, and is equipped with a 360-degree camera system. The bus meets international safety standards, holds global certifications, and operates with an advanced battery-cooling system suited to the UAE's climate.

Environmentally friendly

These buses are equipped with Euro 6 environmentally friendly engines and are classified as Class II under the United Nations vehicle classification system, providing operational flexibility for both urban routes and long inter-urban services. The contract also covers the purchase of 76 double-decker Volvo buses and 70 articulated Isuzu Anadolu buses to serve high-density urban areas and newly developed districts, expanding Dubai's geographical service coverage and increasing occupancy rates.

Most of the buses are fitted with a Driver Behaviour Monitoring System that tracks and improves driver performance through innovative technologies designed to enhance safety standards.

They are also equipped with an Automated Passenger Counting system, which records actual passenger numbers against the automated fare collection system to help reduce fare evasion, as well as a Driver Identity Authentication system integrated with the operating platform. The buses feature comfortable seating, high safety standards, and adjustable seat belts in family-designated areas to accommodate all age groups, along with a streamlined design that reflects Dubai's modern image.

Wi-Fi service, smart system

The new buses are distinguished by advanced smart systems that enhance safety and comfort, including driver behaviour monitoring, automated passenger counting, and electronic driver identification linked to operating systems. They also offer high levels of safety and comfort, such as ergonomic seating, seat belts, and a contemporary interior design reflecting Dubai's modern identity.

The design incorporates a low-floor entrance to facilitate access for People of Determination, dedicated seating for children, spaces for bicycles, Wi-Fi services, mobile phone charging points, and high-quality interior finishes. In addition, a national standardised fuel-consumption testing protocol, the first of its kind in the Gulf region, has been adopted, contributing to improved operational efficiency and enhanced financial and environmental sustainability.

95% satisfaction rate during trial

The vehicle was tested in Dubai for more than three months, during which inspection and trial-operation phases delivered positive results in the stability of the electric propulsion system and energy-consumption efficiency, as well as the safety of key systems such as the battery, cooling and braking.

The trials also confirmed strong operational performance on service routes, including energy efficiency, brake responsiveness, air-conditioning and cooling performance, and vehicle stability during frequent stops and speed variations. The bus achieved 95% driver and passenger satisfaction rate.

Al Tayer said,“In the near future, there will be a gradual increase in the number of electric buses operating across the Emirate, in line with national directions to reduce the carbon footprint and achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and in support of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to strengthen Dubai's position as one of the world's largest urban economies.”

“These efforts also support RTA's Zero-Emission Public Transport Strategy 2050, which aims to convert all buses, taxis and limousine vehicles to zero-emission operation. Under this strategy, RTA seeks to transition 100% of public transport buses to electric and hydrogen power by 2050,” Al Tayer noted.

The contract includes the procurement of 40 Zhongtong electric buses, built to Gulf specifications and tested and trialled in the region, as well as 549 city-service buses, comprising 400 MAN buses and 149 Zhongtong buses, all manufactured to high standards of safety, comfort and quality.