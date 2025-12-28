403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Somalia stands against Israel due to its recognition of Somaliland
(MENAFN) Somalia has rejected Israel’s decision to recognize the Somaliland region, asserting that the move contravenes international law. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said Saturday that the action taken by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu violates established legal norms governing state sovereignty.
In a statement posted on social media, Mohamud wrote: “The illegal aggression of PM Netanyahu in recognising a part of Somalia's Northern region is against international law.” He further emphasized Somalia’s position, adding: “Meddling with Somalia’s internal affairs is contrary to established legal & diplomatic rules. Somalia & its people are one: inseparable by division from a far,” according to statements shared online.
Israel on Friday became the first country to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent state, a decision that has drawn criticism from Türkiye as well as multiple nations across Africa and the Middle East, according to reports.
Somaliland has operated outside the control of Somalia’s central government since declaring independence in 1991. Despite functioning as a self-governing entity with its own administrative, political, and security structures, it has not secured formal international recognition. Efforts by the region’s leadership to gain global acceptance have so far been unsuccessful, while the Somali government has been unable to reassert authority over the territory.
The federal government in Mogadishu continues to view Somaliland as an inseparable part of Somalia and rejects any recognition of its independence. It maintains that any direct engagement or agreements with Somaliland constitute an infringement on Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In a statement posted on social media, Mohamud wrote: “The illegal aggression of PM Netanyahu in recognising a part of Somalia's Northern region is against international law.” He further emphasized Somalia’s position, adding: “Meddling with Somalia’s internal affairs is contrary to established legal & diplomatic rules. Somalia & its people are one: inseparable by division from a far,” according to statements shared online.
Israel on Friday became the first country to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent state, a decision that has drawn criticism from Türkiye as well as multiple nations across Africa and the Middle East, according to reports.
Somaliland has operated outside the control of Somalia’s central government since declaring independence in 1991. Despite functioning as a self-governing entity with its own administrative, political, and security structures, it has not secured formal international recognition. Efforts by the region’s leadership to gain global acceptance have so far been unsuccessful, while the Somali government has been unable to reassert authority over the territory.
The federal government in Mogadishu continues to view Somaliland as an inseparable part of Somalia and rejects any recognition of its independence. It maintains that any direct engagement or agreements with Somaliland constitute an infringement on Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment