Study Abroad In Singapore In 2026: Check Education Fees, Job Opportunities, And Tips

Study in Singapore offers excellent education close to India. Learn about tuition costs, available jobs, scholarships, and career opportunities for international students seeking quality study abroad options.

Singapore is a premier education destination for Indian students, offering world-class universities and excellent career prospects. Degrees in fields such as engineering, information technology, and finance are internationally recognised, providing students with a strong foundation for global career opportunities.

In addition to quality education, Singapore offers a safe and multicultural environment, numerous scholarships, and opportunities to gain work experience alongside studies, making it an attractive choice for students seeking both academic and professional growth.

Singapore has 34 universities, with 6 being national. Top-ranked ones include the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

A Short-Term Pass covers courses up to three months, whereas a Student Pass is for longer programmes. Applications are made through the SOLAR system. The Student Pass costs S$60; check the official website for updated fees.

To apply for a study visa, you will need a valid passport, an admission letter, an IPA letter, passport-sized photographs, and proof of funds. Educational certificates and test scores such as IELTS or TOEFL are also required.

International students are permitted to work part-time for up to 16 hours per week. After graduation, you may apply for a one-year Long-Term Visit Pass to seek employment in Singapore.