Rising insecurity drives mass displacement in Sudan’s Kordofan
(MENAFN) More than 1,200 people have been newly forced to flee from South and North Kordofan in southern Sudan due to escalating insecurity, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
The UN agency reported that its field teams documented the displacement of 780 individuals from Dilling in South Kordofan between Wednesday and Friday as the security situation deteriorated. The area remains highly tense and volatile, with authorities closely monitoring developments.
An additional 510 people were displaced from the village of Al-Sanjouqi in the Umm Dam Haj Ahmed locality of North Kordofan, also due to worsening security conditions. Those displaced moved to various locations within the Umm Dam Haj Ahmed and Sheikan localities in North Kordofan.
On December 18, the IOM reported that between October 26 and December 17, a total of 50,445 people had been displaced across Sudan’s three Kordofan states—North, West, and South Kordofan.
The region has experienced weeks of intense clashes between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), causing tens of thousands to flee their homes.
Currently, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region in western Sudan, except for northern parts of North Darfur, which remain under army control. The army holds most areas across the remaining 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum.
The ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has already resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions.
