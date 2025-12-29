Coinbase CEO Explains How Bitcoin Boosts USD's Reserve Power

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Introduction

As the U.S. national debt approaches $38 trillion amidst economic uncertainties, Bitcoin 's role as a competitive force to the dollar gains attention. Industry leaders highlight its potential in regulating fiscal discipline and sustaining dollar dominance while debates around stablecoins' future continue.



Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong views Bitcoin as a check on the U.S. dollar, helping to curb inflation and deficit spending.

U.S. national debt surges at approximately $70,843 per second, nearing $38 trillion, driven by ongoing fiscal deficits.

Bitcoin experienced significant volatility, reaching a peak of $126,080 before retracing to around $88,210, while gold continues its upward trend. Stablecoins are increasingly considered vital for maintaining the dollar's global reserve status, with the US enacting comprehensive regulatory frameworks.

Market context: The escalating U.S. debt and inflationary pressures are fueling increased interest in alternative assets like Bitcoin and stablecoins, shaping the future landscape of global financial systems.

Bitcoin and the U.S. Dollar

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong emphasized Bitcoin's role as a competitive force against the U.S. dollar, asserting that it provides a vital check on American monetary policy. In an interview with Rick Rubin on Tetragrammation, Armstrong argued that Bitcoin offers a safeguard during times of economic uncertainty, especially when deficit spending and inflation rise uncontrollably.

“Bitcoin supplies a balance to the dollar. If the U.S. engages in excessive deficit spending or inflation surpasses economic growth, people tend to migrate toward Bitcoin,” he stated. Armstrong further warned that sustained inflation exceeding growth could threaten the dollar's prestige as the world's reserve currency, a scenario that would significantly impact U.S. economic standing.

He also believes Bitcoin indirectly supports the stability of the U.S. economy by prompting regulators and policymakers to avoid actions that could damage confidence.“In a strange way, Bitcoin is helping to extend the American experiment,” he concluded.

US Debt Continues Rapid Growth

The United States' national debt has surged to approximately $37.65 trillion, increasing by nearly $4.25 million per minute, according to data from the US Congress Joint Economic Committee. This relentless growth underscores the mounting fiscal challenges facing the nation.

In response to economic uncertainty, some experts, including JPMorgan, have pointed to Bitcoin and gold as hedges against currency debasement. Bitcoin notably peaked at $126,080 in October before retracing by about 30%. Conversely, gold has continued its upward trajectory, reaching $4,545 per ounce recently.

The Trump administration's March move to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve-though currently holding seized assets and not yet purchasing new ones-indicates a strategic interest in crypto assets as a buffer against mounting debt. Nevertheless, legislative efforts, such as the proposed Bitcoin Act of 2025, remain in early stages.

Role of Stablecoins in Dollar Dominance

Industry analysts argue that stablecoins may play a more significant role than Bitcoin in reinforcing the dollar's position as the global reserve currency. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, noted recent trends of dollarization in regions like Latin America and Africa, driven by digital dollar adoption. This process, termed“Dollarisation 2.0,” is fundamentally reconfiguring economic relationships worldwide.

The U.S. recent passage of the GENIUS Act-a comprehensive framework regulating stablecoins-illustrates the government's recognition of their importance. Currently valued at over $312 billion, stablecoins are projected to reach $2 trillion by 2028, further embedding the dollar into everyday financial transactions globally.

