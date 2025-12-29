403
Russian Soyuz Rocket Lifts Off from Arctic Base
(MENAFN) Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed Thursday's successful deployment of a spacecraft aboard a Soyuz-2.1a rocket from its northern Plesetsk Cosmodrome, marking the sixth Soyuz mission this year.
The medium-class launch vehicle—operational for over two decades since its 2004 debut—blasted off at 5:11 p.m. Moscow time (1411 GMT) from the State Test Cosmodrome located in Russia's Arkhangelsk region, according to ministry statements.
Aerospace Forces personnel from the Space Forces division executed the orbital insertion mission, which had been delayed 24 hours from its original Wednesday launch window at 1400 GMT.
The Plesetsk Cosmodrome, situated in Mirny, Arkhangelsk Oblast, operates roughly 800 kilometers (500 miles) due north of Moscow as a critical Russian space launch facility.
Mission payloads include the Obzor-R n°1 Earth observation satellite, designed for Sun-synchronous orbit placement, along with multiple secondary small satellite deployments sharing the ride to space.
