Syrian forces enter centers of coastal cities amid security clashes
(MENAFN) Syrian army forces deployed to the centers of Latakia and Tartus on Sunday following a series of attacks on civilians and security personnel by armed groups linked to the former regime of Bashar al-Assad, according to the Defense Ministry.
The ministry’s communications department reported that army units, supported by armored vehicles, entered city centers after an escalation in assaults by “outlaw groups” targeting residents and security forces. The army’s stated objective is “to maintain security and restore stability in coordination with internal security forces.”
Earlier in the day, three people were reportedly killed and 60 others injured during attacks by remnants of the former regime against security forces and civilians amid protests in Latakia.
Demonstrations also took place in Tartus and the central provinces of Hama and Homs, following a call by Ghazal Ghazal, head of the Alawite Supreme Council in Syria and abroad.
Protesters, who gathered under tight security, chanted slogans in favor of “federalism” and voiced opposition to the Damascus government. Some participants in Latakia and Jableh attacked security personnel and vehicles despite heightened military presence.
Ghazal, known for his ties to the defunct Baathist regime, urged the demonstrations in response to a deadly mosque attack in a predominantly Alawite neighborhood of Homs on Friday, which killed eight people. He called on supporters to demand “political federalism and international protection.”
The transitional Syrian administration is focused on tightening nationwide security and pursuing remnants of the former regime accused of inciting unrest.
Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, reportedly fled to Russia, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long control. A new transitional government, led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, was established in January.
