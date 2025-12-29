403
Trump reports significant progress in halting Ukraine war
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Sunday said significant progress had been achieved toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Trump described the conflict as “certainly the most deadly war since World War Two, probably the biggest war since World War Two,” and estimated that talks have advanced by “a lot,” though he did not specify a precise percentage. He suggested that remaining issues could be resolved in “a few weeks” if negotiations proceed smoothly, with one or two “very thorny issues” still unresolved, including disputes over territory seized during the conflict.
The US president also discussed Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that Moscow would assist, “including supplying energy, electricity and other things at very low prices.” Trump emphasized that Putin “was very generous in his feeling toward Ukraine succeeding.”
Trump expressed willingness to address the Ukrainian parliament to advance the peace process, noting: “If it would help save 25,000 lives a month...I would certainly be willing to do that.” He added that a trilateral meeting between himself, Zelenskyy, and Putin could occur at an appropriate time.
On security guarantees, Trump said Europe would assume a significant role, with the US providing support: “We want to work with Europe, and Europe is going to take over a big part of it.”
