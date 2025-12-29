Trump Suggests Peace Talks Could Yield Results Within Weeks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Responding to a question about the timeframe for concluding the talks, Trump said:“If it went well, you know, maybe a few weeks, and if it went poorly – longer, and if it went really poorly, it's not going to happen.”

According to the U.S. President, there remains a possibility that no agreement will be reached.“It's possible it doesn't happen... In a few weeks we'll know one way or the other,” he noted, adding that the negotiations are very difficult and detailed, and that a single unresolved issue could derail the entire process.

At the same time, Trump said he believes the current moment is the closest the parties have come to reaching an agreement throughout the entire negotiation process.“I really believe... we are by far closer than ever before, with both parties,” he said.

says he is ready to visit Ukraine to help secure peace dea

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky said that talks with Donald Trump in Florida produced significant achievements.

The Chancellery of the President of Poland reported, following a conversation among European leaders (including Karol Nawrocki) and the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, that Warsaw's position at the moment of signing a peace agreement will be key.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine