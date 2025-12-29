403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Conducts Military Exercises Surrounding Taiwan
(MENAFN) The People's Liberation Army initiated large-scale military maneuvers encircling Taiwan on Monday, positioning the drills as a direct response to separatist movements and foreign meddling, state media outlets confirmed.
A news agency reported that the Eastern Theater Command deployed an array of military assets—including fighter aircraft, bombing units, and drone systems—working in tandem with long-range missile units for exercises designated "Justice Mission 2025." The operations span the Taiwan Strait and multiple zones surrounding the island's northern, southwestern, southeastern, and eastern perimeters, according to theater command spokesperson Shi Yi.
The military operations prioritize striking moving terrestrial objectives and evaluate the armed forces' capacity for precision strikes against critical targets during combined warfare scenarios, Shi indicated.
"With vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan island in close proximity from different directions, troops of multiple services engage in joint assaults to test their joint operations capabilities," he said.
Shi characterized the drills as both a forceful message directed at separatist elements advocating for Taiwanese independence and outside involvement, calling them a justified measure to protect Chinese territorial integrity. "It is a stern warning against 'Taiwan Independence' separatist forces and external interference and a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity," he added.
Military officials disclosed no timeline regarding how long the operations will continue.
Taiwanese authorities condemned Beijing's naval and aerial maneuvers, announcing maximum military readiness across all branches.
"We strongly condemn the PRC's irrational provocations and oppose the PLA's actions that undermine regional peace. Rapid Response Exercises are underway, with forces on high alert to defend the Republic of China and protect our people," the Ministry of National Defense said in a post on the US social media company X's platform.
The war games unfold against a backdrop of escalating cross-strait friction, following repeated Chinese military operations near Taiwan in recent weeks.
A news agency reported that the Eastern Theater Command deployed an array of military assets—including fighter aircraft, bombing units, and drone systems—working in tandem with long-range missile units for exercises designated "Justice Mission 2025." The operations span the Taiwan Strait and multiple zones surrounding the island's northern, southwestern, southeastern, and eastern perimeters, according to theater command spokesperson Shi Yi.
The military operations prioritize striking moving terrestrial objectives and evaluate the armed forces' capacity for precision strikes against critical targets during combined warfare scenarios, Shi indicated.
"With vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan island in close proximity from different directions, troops of multiple services engage in joint assaults to test their joint operations capabilities," he said.
Shi characterized the drills as both a forceful message directed at separatist elements advocating for Taiwanese independence and outside involvement, calling them a justified measure to protect Chinese territorial integrity. "It is a stern warning against 'Taiwan Independence' separatist forces and external interference and a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity," he added.
Military officials disclosed no timeline regarding how long the operations will continue.
Taiwanese authorities condemned Beijing's naval and aerial maneuvers, announcing maximum military readiness across all branches.
"We strongly condemn the PRC's irrational provocations and oppose the PLA's actions that undermine regional peace. Rapid Response Exercises are underway, with forces on high alert to defend the Republic of China and protect our people," the Ministry of National Defense said in a post on the US social media company X's platform.
The war games unfold against a backdrop of escalating cross-strait friction, following repeated Chinese military operations near Taiwan in recent weeks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment