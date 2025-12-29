403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudan Leader expresses appreciation for Turkey’s support
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan expressed gratitude for Türkiye’s support during the ongoing conflict and emphasized the strong bonds between the two nations.
Speaking at the Sudanese Embassy in Ankara on Saturday evening, Burhan said his visit aimed to thank President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his government, and the Turkish people for standing by Sudan “without hypocrisy or pretense.” He described relations between the two countries as “historic and fraternal.”
Burhan noted that recent events in Sudan have demonstrated the resilience of this relationship, calling it a model for strategic cooperation, particularly during times of crisis. “The world followed President Erdogan’s statements regarding Sudan with respect,” he said, highlighting that the Turkish president issued more than three statements on Sudan within a single week, reflecting the country’s importance to Türkiye.
Earlier, Burhan met with Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.
The Sudanese leader also pledged to facilitate the entry of aid from the Turkish Red Crescent into Sudan, offering warehouses to support their operations. He added, “With regard to health cooperation, we thank the Turkish Red Crescent for its support, and we will do what is necessary to facilitate their work.”
Burhan expressed his desire to include Türkiye in the international Quad mechanism, which currently consists of the US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE, aimed at supporting peace efforts in Sudan. In September 2025, the Quad proposed a plan calling for a three-month humanitarian ceasefire, followed by a nine-month transitional process toward an independent civilian government.
The conflict between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which began in April 2023, has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions of people.
Speaking at the Sudanese Embassy in Ankara on Saturday evening, Burhan said his visit aimed to thank President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his government, and the Turkish people for standing by Sudan “without hypocrisy or pretense.” He described relations between the two countries as “historic and fraternal.”
Burhan noted that recent events in Sudan have demonstrated the resilience of this relationship, calling it a model for strategic cooperation, particularly during times of crisis. “The world followed President Erdogan’s statements regarding Sudan with respect,” he said, highlighting that the Turkish president issued more than three statements on Sudan within a single week, reflecting the country’s importance to Türkiye.
Earlier, Burhan met with Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.
The Sudanese leader also pledged to facilitate the entry of aid from the Turkish Red Crescent into Sudan, offering warehouses to support their operations. He added, “With regard to health cooperation, we thank the Turkish Red Crescent for its support, and we will do what is necessary to facilitate their work.”
Burhan expressed his desire to include Türkiye in the international Quad mechanism, which currently consists of the US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE, aimed at supporting peace efforts in Sudan. In September 2025, the Quad proposed a plan calling for a three-month humanitarian ceasefire, followed by a nine-month transitional process toward an independent civilian government.
The conflict between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which began in April 2023, has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions of people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment