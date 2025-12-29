403
1,200 Forced to Flee Sudan's Kordofan Amid Escalating Violence
(MENAFN) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported Sunday that escalating violence across Sudan's Kordofan region has forced over 1,200 residents to abandon their homes in a fresh wave of displacement.
IOM field teams documented 780 individuals fleeing Dilling city in South Kordofan between Wednesday and Friday as security deteriorated rapidly, the UN agency announced in an official statement.
Conditions across the territory remain severely unstable and unpredictable, with the organization maintaining constant surveillance of evolving circumstances on the ground.
An additional 510 residents evacuated Al-Sanjouqi village, located within North Kordofan's Umm Dam Haj Ahmed locality, driven out by similarly dangerous security threats, according to the agency's findings.
Those forced from their communities relocated across multiple sites throughout the Umm Dam Haj Ahmed and Sheikan localities within North Kordofan, IOM confirmed.
The UN migration body previously disclosed Dec. 18 that displacement figures spanning Sudan's three Kordofan territories—North, West, and South Kordofan—climbed to 50,445 individuals between Oct. 26 and Dec. 17.
These three states have endured relentless combat between government military forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for weeks, compelling tens of thousands to flee their residences.
Across Sudan's 18 administrative divisions, the RSF maintains control over all five Darfur region states in the western sector, with the exception of certain northern portions of North Darfur that remain under army authority. Government forces dominate most territories within the remaining 13 states spanning southern, northern, eastern, and central areas, including capital city Khartoum.
The armed confrontation between Sudan's national army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions more since hostilities commenced.
