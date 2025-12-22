AI-Driven Cybersecurity Challenges Demand A New Level Of Resilience

The recent finding that 94 per cent of organisations in the UAE have suffered materially damaging cyberattacks should be a wake-up call. It also confirms a shift we have been witnessing across the region: compliance, while essential, is no longer enough to ensure business continuity. The UAE has built a strong digital governance framework, be it the Personal Data Protection Law or AI ethics guidelines. Yet, even with these safeguards, cyber incidents continue to escalate, and their impact, including lost revenue, customer attrition and operational paralysis, remains severe.

The fundamental challenge is that AI-driven (artificial intelligence) innovation is advancing faster than cyber readiness. As organisations adopt GenAI for automation, analytics and customer experience, their attack surface expands dramatically. Traditional cybersecurity models were designed for predictable threats and structured data flows. Today's AI-enabled threats are adaptive, fast-moving and increasingly capable of exploiting weaknesses across identity systems, ungoverned data sets, and interconnected digital ecosystems.

This is why cyber resilience, not just cybersecurity, has become the critical priority for UAE businesses. Cyber resilience goes beyond keeping attackers out. It focuses on ensuring that when disruption occurs, the organisation can recover quickly, maintain data integrity, and preserve trust. In practical terms, resilience integrates prevention, detection, response and recovery into a single continuous capability. It requires minimising reliance on isolated tools, leveraging intelligent automation, and fostering a culture of readiness and preparedness.

One of the biggest misconceptions is that resilience is purely a technology challenge. In reality, it is an organisational one. Fast and effective recovery requires clear governance structures, defined responsibilities, and pre-tested playbooks. It also demands that critical systems, from finance and supply chain to HR and customer operations, are backed by redundant and fully auditable data environments that can be restored with minimal downtime. In the UAE, where digital services underpin banking, logistics, healthcare and government functions, the ability to restore operations within minutes is now a competitive advantage.

AI introduces both risks and opportunities in this landscape. On the risk side, AI-generated attacks are becoming more convincing and more frequent. Deepfake-based phishing, automated credential stuffing and AI-powered malware can overwhelm organisations faster than human teams can respond. On the opportunity side, AI can dramatically improve resilience, automating anomaly detection, powering predictive risk models, validating data integrity, and accelerating recovery workflows. What matters is deploying AI responsibly, with strong governance, transparency and guardrails.

For SMEs, the resilience gap is even more pronounced. Smaller businesses often lack dedicated cybersecurity teams or sophisticated tooling. Yet they face the same level of threat as large enterprises. The good news is that SMEs can take practical, achievable steps to strengthen resilience without major investment. Standardising on secure cloud platforms, automating backups, implementing multi-factor authentication, and adopting Zero Trust access controls are some of the most impactful measures. Equally important is staff training, because human error remains one of the most common causes of breaches.

At Zoho, we have seen that resilience increases dramatically when businesses consolidate their digital operations within a unified, secure platform rather than stitching together fragmented tools. A connected ecosystem enables consistent security policies, real-time monitoring, seamless data continuity and faster recovery. It also provides SMEs with enterprise-grade protection at an accessible cost.

As the UAE accelerates its journey toward an AI-driven digital economy, cyber resilience will define which organisations thrive and which struggle. Innovation must go hand-in-hand with preparedness. The organisations that succeed will be those that treat resilience not as an IT function, but as a strategic, organisation-wide capability rooted in agility, transparency and trust.

In an era where disruption is inevitable, the ability to recover quickly is what will set enduring businesses apart.

The writer is Associate Director, Strategic Alliances Middle East and Africa (MEA), Zoho.