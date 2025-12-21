HBUK's International Islamic Bioethics Association Holds Inaugural Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The newly established International Islamic Bioethics Association (IIBA) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) convened its inaugural meeting, marking a significant milestone in promoting bioethical discourse within an Islamic framework.

The IIBA emerged as a result of HBKU hosting the 17th World Congress of Bioethics in 2024, the first edition to take place in the Arab world, and will serve as a leading platform for advancing Islamic bioethics. It also reflects a logical continuation following HBKU organising the 'AI Ethics: The Convergence of Technology and Diverse Moral Traditions' conference in 2025. These initiatives demonstrate the university's unwavering commitment to advancing Islamic ethics, a field in which its Research Centre for Islamic Legislation and Ethics (CILE) is already a global leader, positioning the university as a hub for ethics across various areas, including healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI), and sustainability.



Held at HBKU Headquarters and the Minaretein Building, Education City, the event opened with an address by IIBA President, Dr. Mohammed Ghaly, titled“A Voice, Not an Echo: Islamic Bioethics in Dialogue with the World.” It gathered esteemed scholars, researchers, ethicists, medical practitioners, and students dedicated to exploring ethical issues in healthcare and biomedical research through the lens of Islamic moral thought.

Featuring interactive panels and a dedicated Stakeholder Roundtable,“A Dialogue with Qatar's Biomedical & Healthcare Ecosystem,” the meeting also served as a platform for fostering collaboration and sharing insights that align contemporary bioethical challenges with Islamic principles.

Commenting on the significance of the meeting, Professor of Islam and Biomedical Ethics, HBKU, Head of CILE, and Founding President of the IIBA, Dr. Mohammed Ghaly stated:“We are very proud to hold the first meeting of the IIBA and provide a pathbreaking platform for Islamic bioethics, rooted in the Islamic tradition, responsive to contemporary ethical challenges. By grounding our work in this rich heritage, HBKU is helping shape informed, values-driven answers to issues ranging from artificial intelligence and public health to sustainable development and social cohesion.”