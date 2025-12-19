TVB ESG Awards 2025 Presentation Ceremony

The ceremony was officiated by Mr. Michael WONG, GBS, JP, Deputy Financial Secretary (2nd left); Dr. LAM Ching-choi, GBS, JP, Non-official Member of the Executive Council & Chairman of the Council for Carbon Neutrality & Sustainable Development (1st right); Mr. SIU Sai Wo, General Manager (Business Operations), Television Broadcasts Limited (2nd right); and Dr. Lawrence CHEUNG Chi-chong, Chief Technology Officer, Hong Kong Productivity Council (1st left).







Ms. Jessica CHAN, Head of Sustainability of MTR Corporation, shared how MTR leverages its diversified business portfolio to drive carbon reduction and social inclusion in daily operations, thus encouraging business partners to enhance their ESG performance.

Ms. Angel SZE, Company Secretary and Head of ESG Management Committee, Fosun International Limited, who shared how Fosun is driving innovation and global development to create value, while highlighting effective ESG practices for cross‐industry and cross‐regional enterprises.

Ms. Connie LAU, Assistant General Manager, Legal Department, China State Construction Development Holdings Limited, who used examples of innovative applications to demonstrate the company's breakthroughs and decarbonisation goals.

Mr. Jonathan CHIU, President, Schneider Electric Hong Kong, who highlighted the company's commitment as a global energy technology leader to driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating and digitalising industries, businesses and homes, contributing to Hong Kong's low-carbon transition.

Mr. Peter LEE, Chief Sustainability Officer, Airport Authority Hong Kong, elaborated on how the authority collaborates with business partners and extends the sustainability concept to the society and education sector. Mr. Oswald AU, Managing Director, Riskory Consultancy Limited, shared how SMEs can drive ESG through innovative solutions and practical actions, while leveraging mega event economy development to create greater impact.

The judge Dr. Lawrence CHEUNG Chi-chong, Chief Technology Officer, Hong Kong Productivity Council (1st left), together with representatives from enterprises receiving the Outstanding ESG Award, Ms. Jessica CHAN, Head of Sustainability of MTR Corporation (2nd left); Ms. Angel SZE, Company Secretary and Head of ESG Management Committee, Fosun International Limited (3rd left); Ms. Connie LAU, Assistant General Manager, Legal Department, China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (4th left); Mr. Jonathan CHIU, President, Schneider Electric Hong Kong (3rd right); Mr. Peter LEE, Chief Sustainability Officer, Airport Authority Hong Kong (2nd right); Mr. Oswald AU, Managing Director, Riskory Consultancy Limited (1st right), exchanged practical insights in the session titled“Partnering Across Sectors to Co-create a Low-carbon Future”.

The sharing session titled“Building a Green and Sustainable Pathway: Advancing Liveable, Inclusive Smart Cities” invited Mr. Andy WONG, Senior Manager, Advocacy, Our Hong Kong Foundation (1st left), as moderator. He was joined by Ir. Franco CHEUNG, Director (Projects), Hong Kong Housing Society (2nd left); Mr. Samuel KWONG, Senior Associate Director – ESG, Chinachem Group (2nd right); Mr. Jeffery LOK, Managing Director, Kwan On Chemical Enterprise Co. Ltd. (1st right) for in-depth discussions.