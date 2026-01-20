Delhi Weather LATEST Update: AQI Crosses 300 In 31 Areas, Cold Eases Slightly Check

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi woke up to another hazardous morning as air quality stayed in the very poor zone, with AQI crossing 300 in multiple areas. While pollution remains alarming, a slight rise in temperature is offering brief relief

Despite the withdrawal of GRAP-4 measures, Delhi's air quality showed little improvement. Early morning readings recorded AQI above 300 across 31 monitoring stations, indicating sustained pollution levels. Areas such as Jahangirpuri, Bawana, Mundka, and Vivek Vihar reported some of the worst readings, with AQI nearing 400 in certain pockets. Authorities attributed marginal improvement to better wind conditions but confirmed that Stage I, II, and III GRAP measures remain in force to control emissions.

AQI scale for reference:

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very Poor

Above 400: Severe

The Commission for Air Quality Management revoked Stage IV (Severe+) GRAP actions after Delhi's AQI shifted from“Severe+” to“Very Poor.” Officials cited favourable meteorological changes, including rising wind speed, as reasons for slight improvement. However, authorities continue to enforce Stages I to III restrictions across the NCR, indicating that the pollution threat remains serious and ongoing vigilance is required.

Alongside persistent pollution, Delhi's winter cold has shown signs of easing. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24°C, while the minimum may drop to about 7°C. Moderate fog is likely through the day, with no weather warnings issued. A further temperature rise of 2 to 3 degrees is forecast around January 23, accompanied by light drizzle and stronger surface winds. This could offer temporary relief from pollution, although cloudy conditions are expected to linger.