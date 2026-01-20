Davos Essential For Global Trends, Investment: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday (Indian Standard Time) described the Davos summit as an important and effective platform for India to stay updated on global trends in innovation and technology. He explained that by participating in these international meetings, the state can learn about the latest developments in the world of business, which helps bring more investment and modern processes back to Maharashtra.

India's Presence Registered Effectively

Highlighting the learning opportunities at the forum, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said, "India's presence in Davos is being registered very effectively. The participation of ten different states reflects the spirit of cooperative and competitive federalism that Prime Minister Modi has instilled in us. We are all here representing ourselves under this spirit, and I believe Davos is essential for staying relevant in today's geopolitics and connected economy. If you want to remain relevant in this connected economy, you have to come to Davos. It's a place where businesses meet and where you learn about innovation, technology, and business processes. You learn many new things here. We also learn about how the world is changing, and importantly, one of the outcomes is that when businesses connect, there are benefits for us. Some investments also come in. As far as Maharashtra is concerned, this time we have focused on large-scale strategic collaborations.

WEF Annual Meeting 2026

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue." World leaders from government, business, civil society, and academia will convene in Davos to engage in forward-looking discussions on global issues and set priorities. The call for bold collective action makes the meeting particularly relevant.

India Pitched as Top Renewable Energy Market

India is Pitched as One of the World's Fastest-Growing Renewable Energy Markets at Davos. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urges global investors to partner with India in its rapid clean energy expansion at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. (ANI)

