Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will It Rain During Saraswati Puja? Met Office Gives Big Update

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will it be cold or hot, rainy? Now everyone is asking this question. Because Saraswati Puja is just around the corner. How will the day be spent? What will the weather be like in the next few days? Know the updates

The Meteorological Department says that there is a slight increase in temperature forecast in South Bengal till Wednesday. The temperature may increase by 3 degrees in the districts of South Bengal. As a result, the temperature will remain above normal this week. Although there will be a slight chill in the morning, it will disappear as the day progresses.

So is this winter going to end soon? At least that's what the weather department is predicting. According to weather department sources, the temperature will not drop any further for now.

Will it be cold or hot and rainy? Everyone is asking this question now. Many have already decided to wear sarees and Punjabis for Saraswati Puja. But no one is yet able to make up their minds whether they will wear sweaters, jackets or shawls or not.

IMD Kolkata has already predicted that February will be warmer and drier than normal in most parts of the country. The Alipore Meteorological Office has said that dense fog is likely to occur in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Bankura districts in the next 24 hours.

Many people are also asking whether it will rain on the day of the puja. This is because the sky is occasionally covered with clouds. It seems that rain is coming.

The Alipore Meteorological Office's answer is no. Besides, on the day of Saraswati Puja, the western districts i.e. Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Burdwan districts will experience a pleasant winter atmosphere.

According to the Meteorological Office, the cold will be much less than the cold that is currently prevailing or increasing. Alipore says that the temperature in South Bengal will be higher than normal for the next 4-5 days. People will experience relatively warm weather especially on the day of Saraswati Puja. There will be dense fog in various districts of South Bengal.