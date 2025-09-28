Karur Stampede: TN Police Book TVK Karur Secretary

MENAFN - IANS) Karur, Sep 28 (IANS) The Karur Town police have registered a case against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) Karur West district secretary V.P. Mathiyazhagan in connection with the stampede at party president and actor Vijay's rally in Velysamupuram that left 39 people dead and 83 others injured.

The incident occurred on Saturday. Police said the case was filed under four sections of the Indian Penal Code for alleged violation of safety norms and failure to ensure proper crowd control during the campaign meeting.

Officials clarified that so far, Mathiyazhagan alone has been named in the First Information Report, but investigators are examining whether lapses by others contributed to the tragedy.

“The investigation is continuing, and further culpability will be fixed after a detailed inquiry,” a senior officer said.

The massive public meeting, part of Vijay's statewide political tour for his TVK party, drew thousands who had waited since morning under the hot sun with inadequate food and drinking water.

The crowd swelled further after the party's official social media handles said Vijay would arrive at noon, although the actor-politician reached the venue only at 7.40 p.m.

Many fainted in the congestion; panic spread, and a deadly crush followed. Ambulances rushed the injured to Karur Medical College Hospital and private facilities nearby.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police G. Venkataraman called the incident“deeply regrettable”.

“Our intention is not to blame anyone, but to present facts and ensure this never happens again,” he said, adding that the police are reviewing event permission procedures.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who flew to Karur late Saturday night, met survivors and bereaved families. He announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs one lakh each to those critically injured.

CM Stalin also ordered a judicial inquiry headed by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan.

“Such a tragedy should never recur. Those responsible will face action,” he said.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan demanded that compensation for victims' families be enhanced to Rs 50 lakh, calling the disaster“an unimaginable human tragedy that warrants both accountability and greater relief.”

The Tamil Nadu government has deployed senior ministers and officials to oversee medical treatment and relief measures while the probe progresses.