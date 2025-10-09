Karnataka: Hasanamba Temple Doors Opened For People

MENAFN - IANS) Hassan (Karnataka), Oct 9 (IANS) The doors of the Hasanamba Temple, which are opened once a year for devotees, were opened on Thursday.

Thousands of devotees eagerly awaited the darshan of Hasanamba, with people arriving not only from different parts of the state but also from other states.

The sanctum doors were opened following traditional rituals and ceremonies.

On this occasion, Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Siddalinga Swami of Tumakuru's Siddaganga Mutt, District In‐charge Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Congress MLA H.P. Swaroop Prakash, and Congress MP Shreyas Patel were present.

Last year, the Hasanamba fair was held from October 24 to November 3.

During this period, more than 20 lakh devotees had darshan of Hasanamba.

The sanctum doors, which had been closed on November 3 last year, were opened on Thursday.

This year, more than 25 lakh devotees are expected to visit.

Each year, during the temple's opening in October, devotees flock to seek blessings from Goddess Hasanamba.

The temple follows a strict tradition of closure, and when it shuts its doors, certain rituals ensure the divine presence remains undisturbed.

The deities are offered two bags of rice, fresh flowers, water, and a continuously burning ghee lamp.

Remarkably, the lamp is expected to stay lit for the entire duration of the temple's closure until the next year.

The flowers which are kept on the idols of goddess will remain fresh.

From October 9 until October 23, the temple will be open for devotees' darshan for a total of 13 days, excluding the last three days.

Last year, more than 20 lakh devotees visited the temple, and this year, more than 25 lakh devotees are expected.

The district administration has made special arrangements for the devotees.

It is believed that the Hasanamba Temple in Hassan is a unique Hindu temple dedicated to the goddess Hasanamba, which is an incarnation of the goddess Shakti.

Unlike most temples, which are open year-round, this temple opens its doors to devotees only once a year -- for just one week during the month of Diwali.

Many devotees consider themselves fortunate if they get a chance to visit during the brief period when the temple is open.