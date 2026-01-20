Usha Vance Pregnant With Fourth Child, Makes History As First SLOTUS To Expect While In Office
Usha, the wife of Vice President J D Vance, will also become the first mother in the White House since Jacqueline Kennedy gave birth to Patrick Bouvier Kennedy in 1963.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
