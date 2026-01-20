Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Usha Vance Pregnant With Fourth Child, Makes History As First SLOTUS To Expect While In Office

2026-01-20 07:00:59
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, is pregnant with her fourth baby, making her the first SLOTUS to fall pregnant while in office.

Usha, the wife of Vice President J D Vance, will also become the first mother in the White House since Jacqueline Kennedy gave birth to Patrick Bouvier Kennedy in 1963.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Live Mint

