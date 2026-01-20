WEF 2026: Maharashtra Eyes Industrial Boost With New Lithium Refinery

Maharashtra Eyes Industrial Growth at WEF

Maharashtra is set to see a boost in industrial growth following several international trade discussions held in the World Economic Forum on Wednesday IST (India Standard Time). Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that global partnerships and trade agreements are vital to the state, as they attract more factories and business opportunities to keep Maharashtra ahead in the national economy. The state has emerged as a top destination for large-scale energy projects, with the latest being a lithium refinery.

Lithium Refinery and Bilateral Pacts

Elaborating on the state's strategic advantage, the Chief Minister said, "Lithium refinery, it has come to Maharashtra, and there are certain other areas where the investments are coming. Any bilateral agreement is beneficial to a state like Maharashtra, which has always been a growth engine of the Indian economy. Any bilateral tie-up, FTA, is always very beneficial to Maharashtra."

Focus on Accessible Healthcare

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced a new plan to use advanced medical technology to make healthcare accessible to everyone in the state. During a special session in Switzerland, the state government met with global medical companies to discuss how new machines and digital health tools can lower the cost of treatment for the common man.

WEF 2026 Annual Meeting in Davos

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue." World leaders from government, business, civil society, and academia will convene in Davos to engage in forward-looking discussions on global issues and set priorities. The call for bold collective action makes the meeting particularly relevant.

India's Renewable Energy Push

India is Pitched as One of the World's Fastest-Growing Renewable Energy Markets at Davos. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urges global investors to partner in India's rapid clean energy expansion at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)