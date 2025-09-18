Moph, NPC Conduct National Immunisation Coverage Survey

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), in partnership with the National Planning Council (NPC), is conducting the National Immunisation Coverage Survey in Qatar.

The fieldwork for this survey will take place from September 24 to December 24, 2025.

This National Immunisation Coverage Survey is the first of its kind in the country. It aims to scientifically and systematically measure vaccination coverage rates and their related determinants. The survey is designed to strengthen health security and ensure the continued provision of the highest levels of protection against vaccine-preventable diseases.

The survey is targeting a random sample of more than 11,000 households, representing all residents of Qatar, both citizens and expatriates, who have children aged between one year and under seven years. Data will be collected from the children's guardians through home visits and by reviewing their vaccination cards.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Public Health held a press conference to announce the survey, during which Dr Hamad Eid Al-Rumaihi, Director of the Health Protection and Communicable Disease Control Department at the Ministry, and Saud Matar Al-Shammari, Director of Statistical Operations at the National Planning Council, spoke.

Dr Hamad Eid Al-Rumaihi said,“This national survey reaffirms the Ministry of Public Health's commitment to protecting individuals and society in Qatar from health risks related to vaccine-preventable communicable diseases.”

He added,“The survey results will provide a comprehensive national database that will help develop the national immunisation programme, improve vaccination outreach to all targeted groups in Qatar, and continue making progress in addressing challenges.”

For his part, Saud Matar Al-Shammari confirmed that all preparations have been completed for the commencement of the fieldwork, noting that participating researchers have received intensive training to ensure the quality of data collection and to guarantee genuine representation of the various segments of Qatari society. He stressed that all data collected will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

He added:“Immunising children directly contributes to achieving the third Sustainable Development Goal (Good Health and Well-being) by reducing deaths and diseases that vaccines can prevent. It is an effective and cost-efficient health intervention to strengthen health systems and achieve universal health coverage.”

The survey will be implemented in collaboration with the World Health Organization and in accordance with international standards adopted in this field, ensuring the data quality and the reliability of the results.