Regional Ministers Support Trump’s Gaza Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) Several foreign ministers from the region expressed support on Monday for US President Donald Trump’s role and his "sincere" attempts to bring an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
Diplomats from Türkiye, Jordan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt issued a joint declaration expressing their trust in Trump's potential to guide efforts toward lasting peace.
This announcement followed a press briefing in Washington, where Trump presented the main elements of his proposed ceasefire strategy alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The plan involves the liberation of Israeli hostages and the disarmament of Hamas.
The ministers highlighted the value of maintaining cooperation with the United States in fostering peace throughout the region.
They expressed their willingness to participate "positively and constructively" with the US and all relevant actors to help bring the plan to fruition in a way that guarantees long-term peace, safety, and stability for the regional population.
The ministers also reiterated a unified dedication to collaborating with the US to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in the besieged Gaza Strip, underlining the urgency of a peaceful resolution.
Diplomats from Türkiye, Jordan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt issued a joint declaration expressing their trust in Trump's potential to guide efforts toward lasting peace.
This announcement followed a press briefing in Washington, where Trump presented the main elements of his proposed ceasefire strategy alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The plan involves the liberation of Israeli hostages and the disarmament of Hamas.
The ministers highlighted the value of maintaining cooperation with the United States in fostering peace throughout the region.
They expressed their willingness to participate "positively and constructively" with the US and all relevant actors to help bring the plan to fruition in a way that guarantees long-term peace, safety, and stability for the regional population.
The ministers also reiterated a unified dedication to collaborating with the US to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in the besieged Gaza Strip, underlining the urgency of a peaceful resolution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment