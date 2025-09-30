Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Regional Ministers Support Trump’s Gaza Peace Efforts

2025-09-30 04:48:15
(MENAFN) Several foreign ministers from the region expressed support on Monday for US President Donald Trump’s role and his "sincere" attempts to bring an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Diplomats from Türkiye, Jordan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt issued a joint declaration expressing their trust in Trump's potential to guide efforts toward lasting peace.

This announcement followed a press briefing in Washington, where Trump presented the main elements of his proposed ceasefire strategy alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The plan involves the liberation of Israeli hostages and the disarmament of Hamas.

The ministers highlighted the value of maintaining cooperation with the United States in fostering peace throughout the region.

They expressed their willingness to participate "positively and constructively" with the US and all relevant actors to help bring the plan to fruition in a way that guarantees long-term peace, safety, and stability for the regional population.

The ministers also reiterated a unified dedication to collaborating with the US to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in the besieged Gaza Strip, underlining the urgency of a peaceful resolution.

