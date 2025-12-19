Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Chairs Economic Session Of 7Th Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed and US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment HE Jacob Helberg co-chaired the economic session of the seventh Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue, held in Washington, DC.

The session saw the participation of a high-level Qatari delegation comprising representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Finance, Qatar Investment Authority, Invest Qatar, Qatar Fund for Development, and Qatar Development Bank.

In his opening remarks, HE the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs emphasized that the strategic dialogue represents a practical and pivotal platform that contributes to translating the strategic alignment between the State of Qatar and the United States into tangible economic outcomes.

He explained that the economic partnership between the two sides is based on strong political relations and close, constructive ties between the leadership of both countries.

In this context, His Excellency noted that the volume of trade exchange between the two sides reached approximately USD 29.6 billion over the past five years, supported by long-term investment and economic exchange plans.

He explained that this partnership reflects the complementary strengths of the Qatari and US economies in several vital sectors, including technology and artificial intelligence, innovation and advanced industries, aviation, energy, and infrastructure, in addition to emerging technologies. He emphasized that this integration opens up broad horizons for economic cooperation in the coming phase.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Trade affirmed that the advanced economic partnership between the State of Qatar and the United States has contributed to creating a favorable environment for enhancing industrial and investment cooperation, developing integration in strategic supply chains and advanced technologies, supporting long-term investments, promoting sustainable growth opportunities, and serving the shared economic interests of both countries.

The session discussed a number of priority topics, focusing on enhancing investment flows in both directions, expanding cooperation in emerging technologies, developing digital and regulatory frameworks, and improving trade facilitation.

The session also addressed opportunities to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, digital trade and services, building reliable technological systems, enhancing the harmonization of regulatory frameworks, and developing competencies, thereby supporting the competitiveness of the Qatari and US economies at the regional and international levels.

The session concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to continuing joint efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership and expand economic, trade, and investment cooperation to serve the mutual interests of both countries.