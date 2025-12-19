MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Global Immigration Partners Clarifies EB-5 Visa Processing Times with 2025 Investor Timeline Guide

Global Immigration Partners (GIP), a leading international immigration law firm, has published a new in-depth resource addressing one of the most frequently asked questions among U.S. immigrant investors: How long does the EB-5 process take?

The newly released article,“How Long Does the EB-5 Process Take? A Clear Timeline for Investors (2026 Guide),” provides a practical, stage-by-stage overview of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, reflecting current processing realities under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA).

As EB-5 demand continues to grow, investors often face uncertainty due to changing regulations, visa backlogs, and varying adjudication times. Global Immigration Partners' guide breaks down the process into clear phases, helping investors understand what to expect and how to plan their U.S. immigration strategy more effectively.

What the 2026 EB-5 Timeline Guide Covers:

Initial Investment & I-526E Petition Filing: An explanation of eligibility requirements, investment thresholds, and how USCIS evaluates EB-5 petitions.

USCIS Processing Trends: Insight into how long petitions typically remain under review and how processing times differ by project type and visa category.

Reserved Visa Categories: An overview of rural, high-unemployment, and infrastructure set-aside visas, which may offer faster access to visa numbers for qualifying investors.

Adjustment of Status vs. Consular Processing: A comparison of pathways for investors applying from within the U.S. versus abroad.

Visa Bulletin & Backlogs: Guidance on how priority dates and country-specific demand can impact total processing time.

Conditional & Permanent Green Cards: A breakdown of the final stages leading to lawful permanent residence.

“EB-5 investors need accurate, current information to make informed decisions,” said Alexander Jovy, CO-Managing Partner at Global Immigration Partners.“This guide is designed to cut through confusion and provide a realistic timeline based on today's EB-5 landscape, not outdated assumptions.”

The article also highlights strategic considerations that may help reduce delays, such as project selection, concurrent filing opportunities, and early legal planning.

About Global Immigration Partners

Global Immigration Partners is an international immigration law firm serving high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and investors worldwide. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Italy, the firm focuses on U.S. investor and business immigration, including EB-5, E-2, L-1, and related visa categories. GIP is recognized for its strategic, client-focused approach to complex immigration matters.

Read the Full 2026 EB-5 Timeline Guide:



Media Contact:

Global Immigration Partners

Email:...

Phone (US): +1 267-507-6078

Phone (UK): +44 20 3769 9624