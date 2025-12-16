Omani Delegation Learns About Jordan's Entrepreneurship Experience

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) – A delegation from the Omani Defense College on Tuesday visited the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship to learn about Jordan's experience in digital transformation and entrepreneurship.According to a ministry statement, several directors briefed the delegation on the current operations, highlighting its key projects and initiatives that support digital transformation and development of the Kingdom's entrepreneurship system.During the visit, the ministry's Secretary-General, Samira Zoubi, emphasized the "deep-rooted" bilateral relations, based on mutual trust and a shared commitment to expanding cooperation to achieve the common interests.The ministry, she noted, is working on several strategic pillars that form the foundation for the Kingdom's digital economy and entrepreneurship and directly contribute to supporting digital transition.Zoubi stated these plans aim to develop infrastructure, build skills, foster entrepreneurship, boost financial services, and launch national platforms, which are achieved under ongoing collaboration with government institutions and the private sector.Zoubi noted Jordan's ICT sector boasts "promising" growth potential, a qualified workforce, secure infrastructure, and a supportive legislative environment and investment incentives.Jordan, she said, is a "leading" country in the fields of entrepreneurship and innovation in the region, as Jordanian entrepreneurs have proven their ability to achieve significant successes at the local, regional, and global levels."Many Jordanian entrepreneurial projects have expanded beyond the Kingdom and achieved remarkable success stories, attracting investments and acquisitions from regional and international companies," she pointed out.For its part, the visiting delegation expressed its pride in the "deep-rooted and historic" brotherly relations, underlining the mutual commitment to strengthening and expanding cooperation across all fields.