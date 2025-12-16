Qatar Signs Two Mous To Enhance Trade And Investment With Oman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat, Oman: The State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman signed an MoU aimed at strengthening partnership, trade and investment integration and encouraging exports between the two countries, on the sidelines of the 24th session of the Qatari-Omani Joint Committee, held during the period of December 10-11 in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman.

Representing the Qatari side, Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari signed the MoU, while H E Minister of Finance of Oman represented the Omani side by signing.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation between the two sides in the areas of financing and credit facilities through Qatar Development Bank's (QDB) buyer credit program, which supports the implementation of projects included in the Omani Ministry of Finance's budget, and allows the utilization of Qatari capabilities in export and financing, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of Qatari exports and contributing to the diversification of the two countries' economies.

Minister of Finance also witnessed the signing of another MoU between QDB and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman, which aims to trade and facilitate exports between the two countries.

During this event, His Excellency emphasized the importance of this agreement and its effective role, noting that the cooperation between the State of Qatar and Oman is based on a share vision to enhance economic integration.

The signing of the MoUs represents a new step in the path of bilateral partnership that supports the two countries' efforts towards a more diversified and sustainable economy.

The Qatari-Omani Joint Committee held its first meeting in Doha in April 1995, and its meetings have continued since then, alternating between the two countries, in order to strengthen the path of cooperation and joint coordination