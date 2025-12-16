Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ECOWAS Rejects Guinea-Bissau Junta’s Transition Plan

ECOWAS Rejects Guinea-Bissau Junta’s Transition Plan


2025-12-16 08:35:19
(MENAFN) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has dismissed a transitional program unveiled by Guinea-Bissau's military rulers following last month’s coup.

Earlier this month, the country's junta introduced a transitional charter, specifying that presidential and legislative elections would be held after a one-year interim period.

Nonetheless, in a statement released on Monday after the 68th Ordinary Session of the bloc’s Authority of Heads of State and Government, which convened on Sunday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, ECOWAS urged a brief return to constitutional governance and inclusive political administration.

The organization emphasized that it "outrightly rejects the 'transition program' as recently announced by the authorities in Guinea-Bissau," according to the declaration.

It also called for the immediate liberation of all political prisoners and the "institution of a short transition to be led by an inclusive government that reflects the political spectrum and society of Guinea-Bissau."

ECOWAS further cautioned: “If the demand to put in place a short transition led by an inclusive government is not met, the authority shall impose targeted sanctions on all individuals or groups of persons that obstruct the return to constitutional order through an inclusive process.”

MENAFN16122025000045017167ID1110487978



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search