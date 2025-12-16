403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ECOWAS Rejects Guinea-Bissau Junta’s Transition Plan
(MENAFN) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has dismissed a transitional program unveiled by Guinea-Bissau's military rulers following last month’s coup.
Earlier this month, the country's junta introduced a transitional charter, specifying that presidential and legislative elections would be held after a one-year interim period.
Nonetheless, in a statement released on Monday after the 68th Ordinary Session of the bloc’s Authority of Heads of State and Government, which convened on Sunday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, ECOWAS urged a brief return to constitutional governance and inclusive political administration.
The organization emphasized that it "outrightly rejects the 'transition program' as recently announced by the authorities in Guinea-Bissau," according to the declaration.
It also called for the immediate liberation of all political prisoners and the "institution of a short transition to be led by an inclusive government that reflects the political spectrum and society of Guinea-Bissau."
ECOWAS further cautioned: “If the demand to put in place a short transition led by an inclusive government is not met, the authority shall impose targeted sanctions on all individuals or groups of persons that obstruct the return to constitutional order through an inclusive process.”
Earlier this month, the country's junta introduced a transitional charter, specifying that presidential and legislative elections would be held after a one-year interim period.
Nonetheless, in a statement released on Monday after the 68th Ordinary Session of the bloc’s Authority of Heads of State and Government, which convened on Sunday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, ECOWAS urged a brief return to constitutional governance and inclusive political administration.
The organization emphasized that it "outrightly rejects the 'transition program' as recently announced by the authorities in Guinea-Bissau," according to the declaration.
It also called for the immediate liberation of all political prisoners and the "institution of a short transition to be led by an inclusive government that reflects the political spectrum and society of Guinea-Bissau."
ECOWAS further cautioned: “If the demand to put in place a short transition led by an inclusive government is not met, the authority shall impose targeted sanctions on all individuals or groups of persons that obstruct the return to constitutional order through an inclusive process.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment