403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
M23 Rebels declares capture of Burundian soldiers in DR Congo
(MENAFN) M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) have claimed the capture of hundreds of Burundian soldiers during fighting near the border town of Uvira, signaling a major escalation in a conflict that has persisted despite a US-brokered peace agreement. The Congo River Alliance (AFC), a rebel coalition including M23, said the Burundian troops were seized during clashes with forces supporting the Congolese Army in South Kivu province.
Burundi has maintained a military presence in eastern Congo for several years to assist Kinshasa in its campaign against armed groups.
Lawrence Kanyuka, spokesperson for AFC/M23, stated that the group is “ready to hand over to the government of Burundi military personnel captured on the battlefield.” Meanwhile, Busu Bwa Ngwi, the M23-appointed governor of South Kivu, warned Burundian troops and other foreign forces to “return to their countries immediately,” asserting the rebels’ intention to “reclaim all provinces.”
The alleged capture follows M23’s recent seizure of Uvira, a strategic city on Lake Tanganyika near the Burundi border. The DR Congo government reported that more than 100 people have been killed and thousands displaced amid the offensive, which it claims was supported by Rwanda’s Defense Forces.
The clashes continue despite an accord signed earlier this month in Washington by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, aimed at easing tensions and halting violence in eastern DR Congo. US President Donald Trump, who mediated the deal, hailed it as a “historic” step toward ending decades of armed conflict in the region.
Congolese officials have accused Rwanda of violating the agreement by failing to curb actions that destabilize eastern Congo. Kigali denies these allegations, attributing the escalation to attacks by the Congolese army and Burundian allies. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also condemned Rwanda’s actions as a “clear violation of the Washington Accords” and pledged measures to ensure adherence to the deal.
Burundi has maintained a military presence in eastern Congo for several years to assist Kinshasa in its campaign against armed groups.
Lawrence Kanyuka, spokesperson for AFC/M23, stated that the group is “ready to hand over to the government of Burundi military personnel captured on the battlefield.” Meanwhile, Busu Bwa Ngwi, the M23-appointed governor of South Kivu, warned Burundian troops and other foreign forces to “return to their countries immediately,” asserting the rebels’ intention to “reclaim all provinces.”
The alleged capture follows M23’s recent seizure of Uvira, a strategic city on Lake Tanganyika near the Burundi border. The DR Congo government reported that more than 100 people have been killed and thousands displaced amid the offensive, which it claims was supported by Rwanda’s Defense Forces.
The clashes continue despite an accord signed earlier this month in Washington by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, aimed at easing tensions and halting violence in eastern DR Congo. US President Donald Trump, who mediated the deal, hailed it as a “historic” step toward ending decades of armed conflict in the region.
Congolese officials have accused Rwanda of violating the agreement by failing to curb actions that destabilize eastern Congo. Kigali denies these allegations, attributing the escalation to attacks by the Congolese army and Burundian allies. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also condemned Rwanda’s actions as a “clear violation of the Washington Accords” and pledged measures to ensure adherence to the deal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment