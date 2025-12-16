403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Highlights Progress on Peace Draft
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that "destructive points" have been removed from the initial draft of a peace agreement concerning the Ukrainian settlement.
In a message posted on Telegram late Monday, Zelenskyy commended his discussion with a US delegation—headed by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, an unofficial advisor to President Donald Trump—in Berlin, noting that they have "learned all details about the war."
He emphasized that there are "different positions with Russia in terms of territories" and stressed the importance of acknowledging these differences and discussing them openly. Zelenskyy added that he expects the American side, acting as a mediator, to suggest various measures to reach at least a partial consensus.
The president also highlighted that he advocated for clarification on compensation and funding for Ukraine’s reconstruction. "It is necessary to understand the source of this financing," he remarked.
On the topic of security assurances, Zelenskyy mentioned that talks are still ongoing. "Now we are simply working to get all this in black and white. And we have progress in this regard," he said.
He further observed that "details from the military that they have been working on look very good, although this is the first draft," indicating cautious optimism about the initial proposals.
In a message posted on Telegram late Monday, Zelenskyy commended his discussion with a US delegation—headed by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, an unofficial advisor to President Donald Trump—in Berlin, noting that they have "learned all details about the war."
He emphasized that there are "different positions with Russia in terms of territories" and stressed the importance of acknowledging these differences and discussing them openly. Zelenskyy added that he expects the American side, acting as a mediator, to suggest various measures to reach at least a partial consensus.
The president also highlighted that he advocated for clarification on compensation and funding for Ukraine’s reconstruction. "It is necessary to understand the source of this financing," he remarked.
On the topic of security assurances, Zelenskyy mentioned that talks are still ongoing. "Now we are simply working to get all this in black and white. And we have progress in this regard," he said.
He further observed that "details from the military that they have been working on look very good, although this is the first draft," indicating cautious optimism about the initial proposals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment