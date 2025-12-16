403
Britain’s MI6 Chief Highlights Rising Threat from Russia in “Grey Zone”
(MENAFN) Britain’s newly appointed head of MI6 has cautioned that the UK and its allies are navigating a perilous “space between peace and war,” using her inaugural public address to outline what she described as an “interlocking web of security challenges” largely shaped by the threat from Russia.
Blaise Metreweli, the first woman to helm the Secret Intelligence Service, stated that Moscow is “testing us in the grey zone with tactics that are just below the threshold of war.”
During her Monday speech, Metreweli depicted Russia as a progressively destabilizing power, referring to “the menace of an aggressive, expansionist, and revisionist Russia” and emphasizing that the UK would persist in supporting Ukraine while maintaining pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
She highlighted incidents such as drones appearing over airports and airbases across Europe, cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, and widespread disinformation campaigns as instances of Russia’s hybrid warfare methods.
The recent imposition of sanctions on Russian organizations accused of conducting information warfare exemplified a larger strategy, Metreweli explained: “The export of chaos is a feature, not a bug, in this Russian approach to international engagement.”
Having assumed the role from Richard Moore on Oct. 1, Metreweli also indicated a renewed focus on technological advancement within MI6.
