Contentious Provisions Dropped from Peace Deal Draft, Zelenskyy Says
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that provisions he described as “destructive points” have been eliminated from a preliminary peace agreement framework aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine.
Writing late Monday on Telegram, Zelenskyy said talks in Berlin with a U.S. delegation had clarified critical aspects of the conflict. The delegation was led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and included Jared Kushner, described as an unofficial adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump. According to Zelenskyy, the visitors have “learned all details about the war.”
He stressed that Kyiv and Moscow remain sharply divided over territorial issues but argued that these differences must be confronted directly. “Unconditionally, we have different positions with Russia in terms of territories. We need to understand this and talk about it openly. And I think that the American side, as a mediator, will propose various steps to find at least some kind of consensus,” he said.
The Ukrainian leader also said he pressed the U.S. side for clarity on reparations and postwar rebuilding funds, emphasizing that accountability remains unresolved. “It is necessary to understand the source of this financing,” he said.
On security guarantees, Zelenskyy indicated negotiations are still underway, noting that progress is being formalized. “Now we are simply working to get all this in black and white. And we have progress in this regard.”
He added that initial military-related provisions appear promising despite being preliminary, saying that “details from the military that they have been working on look very good, although this is the first draft.”
