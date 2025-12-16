403
Russia Confirms Nationals Among Victims in Sydney Mass Shooting
(MENAFN) Russia on Monday strongly denounced a fatal mass shooting in Sydney, Australia, with officials confirming that Russian citizens were among those who lost their lives.
“As it has become known, among the victims of the terrorist attack, unfortunately, are also our compatriots permanently residing in Australia,” stated Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
She expressed that Moscow received news of the tragedy “with deep sorrow,” denouncing the attack that claimed the lives of 15 civilians, including a 10-year-old girl, and caused injuries to dozens more.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also criticized the assault, describing it as “barbaric.”
“We in Russia condemn in the strongest possible terms the barbaric terrorist attack carried out by extremists in Australia,” Peskov told a Russian news agency.
Authorities reported that at least 16 individuals, including one of the perpetrators, were killed and 40 others injured during Sunday’s attack in Bondi Beach, Sydney. The shooting occurred amid festivities celebrating the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.
Police confirmed that one of the two gunmen was killed, while the second sustained critical injuries, labeling the episode a “terrorist act.”
