Blueberry, the global online trading platform, is thrilled to announce a long-term partnership with the Bonds Flying Roos, the Australia SailGP Team and three-time SailGP Champions, becoming the team's Official Online Trading Partner.

The Rolex SailGP Championship is the world's most exciting racing league, featuring 12 national teams competing on identical high-speed F50 foiling catamarans at 12 iconic waterfront locations around the world. Reaching speeds of more than 100 km/h, SailGP sees the sport's best athletes push the limits in a championship defined by national pride, precision and total performance. The Rolex SailGP Championship culminates in a winner-takes-all grand final, where the winner will receive US $2M, the largest prize in the Bonds Flying Roos, led by Olympic gold medallist Tom Slingsby, have dominated SailGP with three championships in four seasons. Earlier this year, the team entered a bold new chapter as co-owners Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds joined the helm of the high-speed racing outfit. The co-ownership is a testament to the sport's growing worldwide profile and the continued rise of the Australia team.

This partnership marks Blueberry's first major investment in the sporting world and is poised to play a pivotal role in expanding the brand's presence across global markets.

The multi-year deal will see Blueberry's branding featured on The Bonds Flying Roos' F50 race boat, across the team's technical apparel and throughout its digital channels. As part of the collaboration, Blueberry clients will have access to exclusive experiences at SailGP events worldwide, hosted by the Blueberry team in high-energy, immersive environments at race destinations. This strategic move signals Blueberry's commitment to innovative, experience-led activations that go beyond traditional global sponsorship models.

This is a distinct move from Blueberry, focusing on an innovative and highly immersive brand experience and activation versus the industry norms of other sports and motor racing sponsorships.

This partnership aligns seamlessly with Blueberry's strategic push to enhance its presence in key international markets. The Rolex SailGP championship spans 12 races across 11 countries, a unique opportunity for Blueberry to engage with audiences from diverse regions, all while showcasing its core values of precision, strategy, and excellence, qualities central to both financial trading and elite performance sailing.

Blueberry will debut its partnership with the Bonds Flying Roos at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, from November 29–30, where Slingsby's crew will compete for a place in the winner-takes-all Grand Final and a USD 2 million prize purse.

This partnership marks a strong finish to what has been a transformative year for Blueberry, highlighted by the launch of new trading platforms like TradingView and cTrader, along with a refreshed brand identity, a newly designed website and the expansion into new markets. These milestones underscore Blueberry's continued business growth, further solidifying its position as a leading global trading platform. With the Bonds Flying Roos SailGP Teamsponsorship, Blueberry is poised to build on this momentum, offering clients exclusive, premium experiences while reinforcing its commitment to growth and innovation across the world.

ABOUT BLUEBERRY

Blueberry is a widely trusted and globally regulated online trading platform. It offers a wide range of trading instruments including forex, share CFDs, crypto CFDs, commodities, and indices. With Blueberry, users can unlock precision trading, faster execution, tight spreads, and top-rated customer support. Users can visit blueberrymarkets.com to find out more.

ABOUT SAILGP

The most exciting racing on water, the Rolex SailGP Championship is a global championship with national teams battling it out in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world. Racing faster than the wind at speeds exceeding 100 km/h // 60mph, the Rolex SailGP Championship is driven by the sport's top athletes, with national pride, personal glory, and bonus prize money of US$12 million at stake. Powered by nature – wind, sea and sun – driven by purpose, SailGP races for a better future. Users can visit SailGP.com to find out more.

