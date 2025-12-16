403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lithuania Reveals Major Expansion of Military Training Facilities
(MENAFN) Lithuania announced on Monday intentions to broaden its military training infrastructure as it fortifies its armed forces and prepares for a heightened presence of allied troops.
As reported by a public broadcaster, the nation intends to create a new brigade-sized military training zone in Kapciamiestis, located in southern Lithuania near the frontiers with Poland and Belarus.
In addition, Lithuania will enlarge its current training ground near Taurage in western Lithuania by extending it into an adjacent district, according to the report.
The State Defense Council revealed the decision, with President Gitanas Nauseda’s national security adviser, Deividas Matulionis, explaining that the Kapciamiestis location was chosen because of its significance for national security.
The site is positioned within the Suwałki Gap, a narrow corridor of land connecting the Baltic states to the remainder of NATO territory.
Lithuania, Poland, and NATO consider the Suwałki Gap strategically crucial and have stated that its defense will be given special focus.
These expansion initiatives coincide with Lithuania’s efforts to enlarge its armed forces through increased conscription and reserve forces, alongside the procurement of new military hardware.
Germany has committed to stationing a brigade of several thousand troops in Lithuania by 2027, a deployment anticipated to substantially boost the requirement for extensive training facilities.
As reported by a public broadcaster, the nation intends to create a new brigade-sized military training zone in Kapciamiestis, located in southern Lithuania near the frontiers with Poland and Belarus.
In addition, Lithuania will enlarge its current training ground near Taurage in western Lithuania by extending it into an adjacent district, according to the report.
The State Defense Council revealed the decision, with President Gitanas Nauseda’s national security adviser, Deividas Matulionis, explaining that the Kapciamiestis location was chosen because of its significance for national security.
The site is positioned within the Suwałki Gap, a narrow corridor of land connecting the Baltic states to the remainder of NATO territory.
Lithuania, Poland, and NATO consider the Suwałki Gap strategically crucial and have stated that its defense will be given special focus.
These expansion initiatives coincide with Lithuania’s efforts to enlarge its armed forces through increased conscription and reserve forces, alongside the procurement of new military hardware.
Germany has committed to stationing a brigade of several thousand troops in Lithuania by 2027, a deployment anticipated to substantially boost the requirement for extensive training facilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment