403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Africa Becoming Core Pillar of Multipolar World, Lavrov Says
(MENAFN) Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov declared on Tuesday that Africa is evolving into a core pillar of the rising multipolar world order, with an expanding role in international politics and the global economy. The remarks were made during the 45th meeting of the Council of the Heads of Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation at the Foreign Ministry in Moscow.
Lavrov noted that African nations are increasingly asserting control over their natural resources for their own benefit while still engaging in international cooperation. He said: “In our contacts with our African friends, we are observing what I would call Africa’s second awakening,” underlining a trend toward greater agency and influence by states on the continent. “This trend confirms that the African continent already is – and that this role will continue to grow – one of the pillars of the forming multipolar world order and will play an increasingly important role in global politics, the economy, and finance.”
Lavrov also stressed deepening ties with African partners, stating that their calls for closer engagement require a strong Russian response. “This direction is undoubtedly strategic for us. It is one of our key foreign policy priorities,” he added.
Looking ahead, he outlined that the upcoming ministerial conference of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum, set for December 19–20 in Cairo, will concentrate on preparations for the third Russia–Africa summit scheduled for 2026, as part of intensified cooperation efforts ahead of that event.
Previously, Tatyana Dovgalenko, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Africa Partnership Department, made similar assessments about Africa’s growing strategic weight and its rising independence from neocolonial influences, describing significant shifts in global affairs and the continent’s increased geopolitical standing.
Lavrov noted that African nations are increasingly asserting control over their natural resources for their own benefit while still engaging in international cooperation. He said: “In our contacts with our African friends, we are observing what I would call Africa’s second awakening,” underlining a trend toward greater agency and influence by states on the continent. “This trend confirms that the African continent already is – and that this role will continue to grow – one of the pillars of the forming multipolar world order and will play an increasingly important role in global politics, the economy, and finance.”
Lavrov also stressed deepening ties with African partners, stating that their calls for closer engagement require a strong Russian response. “This direction is undoubtedly strategic for us. It is one of our key foreign policy priorities,” he added.
Looking ahead, he outlined that the upcoming ministerial conference of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum, set for December 19–20 in Cairo, will concentrate on preparations for the third Russia–Africa summit scheduled for 2026, as part of intensified cooperation efforts ahead of that event.
Previously, Tatyana Dovgalenko, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Africa Partnership Department, made similar assessments about Africa’s growing strategic weight and its rising independence from neocolonial influences, describing significant shifts in global affairs and the continent’s increased geopolitical standing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment