Brass Price Trend Q2 2025: Real-Time Price Fluctuations, Chart And Forecast Data



Italy: US$ 5462/MT

India: US$ 6467/MT

China: US$ 6776/MT

France: US$ 7698/MT United Kingdom: US$ 6572/MT

Regional Prices Movement:



Italy: In Q2 2025, Italy witnessed stable brass price trend. The brass price chart reflected balanced supply-demand, supporting steady brass price index and brass price forecast.

India: India's brass price trend in Q2 2025 showed upward momentum. According to the brass price chart, industrial expansion lifted the brass price index and price of brass.

China: China experienced volatility in brass price trend during Q2 2025. The brass price chart highlighted export activities shaping brass price index and long-term brass price forecast.

France: In France, the brass price trend stayed moderate in Q2 2025. The brass price chart and brass price index showed consistency, supporting favorable brass price forecast. United Kingdom: The United Kingdom's brass price trend indicated growth in Q2 2025. The brass price chart showcased resilience, maintaining the brass price index and price of brass.

Demand-Side Factors:



Rising industrial activities in construction and electricals significantly influence the brass price trend, with the brass price chart showing strong market demand across sectors.

Automotive and plumbing industries boost the brass price index, highlighting increasing reliance on durable alloys, which shapes the brass price forecast and overall price of brass. Consumer demand for decorative applications and hardware directly supports market stability, reflected in the brass price chart and brass price trend, influencing the future brass price forecast.

Supply-Side Factors:



Fluctuating copper and zinc availability affects the brass price trend, with the brass price chart signaling variations in production costs and market supply.

Regional mining output and recycling rates determine the brass price index, directly shaping the brass price forecast and overall price of brass globally. Energy and transportation costs contribute to supply-side volatility, reflected in the brass price chart, impacting both the brass price trend and brass price index significantly.

Global Brass Market Analysis

The global brass market size stood at US$ 8.45 Billion in 2024. According to IMARC Group, it is projected to reach US$ 15.15 Billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.20% during 2025-2033. This growth reflects rising industrial demand, robust infrastructure development, and increasing applications across diverse end-use industries worldwide.

Key Growth Drivers:



Technological advancements in manufacturing support long-term brass price trend stability, with the brass price chart signaling steady market adoption and favorable brass price forecast.

Expansion in construction and renewable energy drives the brass price index higher, making the price of brass increasingly important in global infrastructure development. Strong global trade activities support resilience in the brass price trend, while the brass price forecast indicates long-term growth potential for multiple industry applications.

How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help

The latest IMARC Group study,“ Brass Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of Brass price trend, offering key insights into global Brass market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Brass demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

