Passenger gets detained with undeclared diamonds in Frankfurt
(MENAFN) German customs authorities at Frankfurt am Main Airport confiscated 11,276 undeclared diamonds from a passenger arriving from Angola, the customs service reported Friday.
The 53-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody after failing to declare the uncut diamonds and lacking the necessary transport certification.
Authorities said the diamonds were found during a routine aviation security check. “The man traveling from Angola had concealed the diamonds in a false bottom of his carry-on luggage, in two bags,” the customs service stated.
The value of the diamonds has yet to be determined and will be assessed by experts. “He will now have to answer for violations of foreign trade legislation,” officials added. “In addition, he is accused of evading import duties on the smuggled uncut diamonds.”
An investigation into the case is ongoing.
Angola, one of Africa’s leading diamond producers, reached a record production of roughly 14 million carats of rough diamonds in 2024. By September 2025, production stood at around 10.7 million carats, with authorities aiming for 14.8 million carats for the full year.
All rough diamonds exported from Angola require a Kimberley Process certificate, an international system designed to prevent conflict diamonds from entering global markets.
Shipments lacking this documentation are considered illegal under both Angolan and international law.
Angolan authorities have previously reported seizures linked to illegal diamond trading. In 2024, police in the Lunda Norte province confiscated 2,468 rough diamonds in Lucapa during an investigation into unlawful possession and trade.
