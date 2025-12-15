403
S. Korea special counsel says ex-president planned martial law in advance
(MENAFN) South Korea’s special counsel announced Monday that former President Yoon Suk Yeol had begun preparing for his Dec. 3, 2024 martial law decree as early as October 2023, some 14 months prior to its issuance.
Since taking office in 2022, Yoon reportedly contemplated the use of martial law and spent more than a year planning what became the country’s first declaration of martial law in roughly 40 years, the special counsel’s office said at a press conference following a 180-day investigation.
"We have confirmed Yoon, Kim, and (former Counterintelligence Commander) Yeo In-hyung conducted abnormal military operations in October 2024 to induce military actions from the North to acquire justification for the emergency martial law," said Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk, alleging that the team aimed to create a North Korean threat as a pretext for declaring martial law.
The probe has resulted in indictments for 27 individuals involved in the brief attempt to impose martial law, including former Cabinet members. Yoon himself faces multiple charges, having previously been indicted for leading an insurrection and abuse of power, and later charged with obstruction of justice, aiding an enemy, and perjury.
"The investigation confirmed that (Yoon) made the declaration for the purpose of suspending political and National Assembly activities through military force, seizing control of legislative and judicial powers through an emergency legislative body, then eliminate those opposing him to monopolize and maintain power," Cho added.
Park Ji-young, assistant special counsel, further elaborated: "It appears that he believed that seizing all power would solve everything ... The main purpose of martial law was the monopolization of power, to do anything he wanted to do. We believe this included resolving court-related risks for himself and his wife."
In related developments, South Korean police identified Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja as a suspect in a bribery investigation involving politicians from multiple parties. Han, currently in custody and on trial for allegedly giving luxury gifts to then-first lady Kim Keon Hee, Yoon’s wife, is accused of bribing several politicians and violating the Political Funds Act.
Meanwhile, a South Korean court sentenced retired Army Maj. Gen. Noh Sang-won to two years in prison for collecting personal data of military intelligence officers in connection with the 2024 martial law decree—the first sentence handed down in the ongoing special counsel cases.
The National Assembly swiftly overturned Yoon’s martial law declaration within about six hours last year. Yoon was subsequently impeached and suspended on Dec. 14. He was arrested in January for leading an insurrection, becoming the first sitting South Korean president taken into custody, and after release in March, was re-arrested in July, remaining detained. The Constitutional Court formally removed him from office in April.
