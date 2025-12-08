500 Aster Volunteers Plant 2,000 Mangrove Saplings To Revive Ras Al Khaimah's Coast For UAE National Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) To mark the 54th UAE National Day, Aster Volunteers UAE, part of the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, carried out a Mega Mangrove Sapling Plantation Drive in Ras Al Khaimah. The initiative was conducted in collaboration with the Environment Protection and Development Authority (EPDA) – Government of Ras Al Khaimah, Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), and the Media & Communications Dept of Amity University Dubai Campus, as part of the Aster Green Choices Initiative.

Nearly 500 volunteers came together to plant 2,000 mangrove saplings, supporting the restoration of coastal ecosystems in Ras Al Khaimah. Over the past three years, Aster Volunteers have planted 2,500 trees in the region. With this year's addition, the total now stands at 4,500 saplings across the UAE. Once fully grown, these mangroves are expected to offset over 1,350 MT of CO2 emissions annually, reflecting Aster DM Healthcare's long-term environmental commitment.

The event saw active participation from key representatives, including Eng. Mouza Obaid Al Mehairi, General Director Assistant, Environment Protection and Development Authority (EPDA), Government of Ras Al Khaimah; Mr. T.J. Wilson, Executive Director and Group Head – Governance & Corporate Affairs, Aster DM Healthcare; Eng. Mustafa Khalifa, Senior Environmental Specialist and Biodiversity Team Leader (Acting Head), EPDA; Dr. Habiba Al Mar'shi, Co-Founder & Chairperson, Emirates Environmental Group; and students from the Media & Communications Department of Amity University Dubai Campus, who all actively contributed alongside the volunteers in planting the mangrove saplings.

Following the plantation activity, volunteers celebrated the National Day spirit with vibrant cultural performances, engaging activities, and delicious food, creating a memorable and uplifting community gathering.

Commenting on the initiative,, said,“As we celebrate UAE National Day, our commitment goes beyond tribute - it becomes action. Planting mangroves is a living promise to protect our coasts, enrich biodiversity, and support the UAE's long-term sustainability vision. Over the past three years, we have already planted 2,500 trees in Ras Al Khaimah, and this year's additional 2,000 saplings further reflect Aster's unwavering commitment to the nation and its sustainability goals through our carbon-offsetting and environmental mitigation efforts. I am proud of our volunteers whose dedication translates our values into meaningful, long-lasting impact for the communities we serve.”

This initiative is part of Aster DM Healthcare's broader sustainability and CSR commitments across the GCC. Over 2024 and 2025, Aster implemented solar PV systems across multiple facilities, generating 1,340 MWh of clean energy and reducing 541 tCO2e in carbon emissions. The organization also strengthened waste management and water conservation, recycling over 138,000 kg of waste and saving nearly 10,000 kilolitres of water.

Beyond environmental action, Aster Volunteers continues to advance preventive healthcare and community wellbeing through mobile medical services, treatment aid, digital healthcare solutions, disaster relief, and wellness programs. These initiatives have reached over 6.46 million beneficiaries globally, conducted 11,233 wellness camps, and served 720,000 mobile clinic patients in FY 2024–25.

Through efforts like the Mega Mangrove Plantation Drive, Aster DM Healthcare continues to demonstrate its commitment to environmental sustainability, community wellbeing, and building a greener, healthier UAE for generations to come.