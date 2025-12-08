Indigo Crisis Happened Due To Rostering Problems: Govt Tells Parliament

MENAFN - Live Mint) Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu told the Rajya Sabha on Monday, December 8, that the IndiGo crisis happened due to problems in the airline's "crew rostering and internal planning system". Here's what Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said when asked about the IndiGo mass cancellation issue"

'Govt did thorough consultations with all stakeholders'

The Civil Aviation Minister elaborated on the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and said that from November 1, 2025,“there have been new FDTL guidelines that took place.”

He informed that the government“had thorough consultation with all the stakeholders when it was implemented, and“due process has been done for that.”

He said,“In April, under the guidelines of the High Court, under the order of the High Court, it has come into implementation.”

“There were 22 FDTL guidelines, 15 of them from 1st of July and seven of them from 1st of November,” the minister said, adding that there were some variations that were required by the airlines for the guidelines which were proposed from November 1.

Multiple stakeholders were 'strictly' told that...

Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said there were consultations done with not just IndiGo but multiple stakeholders, and they were“strictly” told that there has to be no compromise on safety.

“There were multiple stakeholder consultations done, not only with IndiGo, but we have other players in the industry also...where we have been very, very strictly saying that there has to be no compromise on safety,” the minister said.

“Safety is the topmost priority. We care for the crew, we care for the pilots and we care for the safety of the entire system and for the passengers,” he said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The minister emphasised that the ministry“made it very, very clear to all the airlines that they have to follow the rules from 1st of November.”

Since the implementation of the new rules, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been in continuous consultation, he said.

The minister further informed that the airlines wanted some variations - "all the airlines, not just one airline."