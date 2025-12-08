MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 6, 2025 5:08 am - Mark's Moving & Storage Launches Specialized Senior Relocation Services. Designed to Reduce Stress, Simplify Transitions, and Support Families

Westborough, MA, December 6, 2025 -- Mark's Moving & Storage, a trusted leader in relocation and logistics since 1979, today announced the launch of its enhanced Senior Relocation Services, a comprehensive, concierge-style program designed to ease the stress and uncertainty seniors and their families often experience during life transitions.

With nearly five decades of experience helping families and businesses move with confidence, Mark's is expanding its signature“kid glove” service model to meet the unique needs of older adults who may be downsizing, transitioning to assisted living, or relocating for a new chapter in life.

“Relocating for your next chapter or to your winter getaway can create a lot of anxiety,” said Mark Silverman, founder of Mark's Moving & Storage.“At least the moving and storage can be removed from that concern. Our well-trained and professional crews take care of the details, the heavy lifting, and the set up.”

The new Senior Relocation Services offer a full suite of support, including:

- Concierge planning and coordination for every phase of the move.

- Comprehensive packing and unpacking options to eliminate physical and emotional strain.

- Flexible, temperature-controlled storage for items being kept, passed down, or sold.

- Hands-on support from trained, professional crews who understand the sensitivities of senior transitions.

These expanded services complement Mark's longstanding portfolio, which includes local and long-distance residential and corporate moving, commercial on-demand warehouse storage, air freight, container shipping, record storage management, disposal services, portable storage containers, warehousing, and fire and flood remediation. All services operate from the company's expansive campus at 111 Milk St., Westborough, MA.

Mark's Moving & Storage has been recognized with numerous community and industry awards and proudly serves as the official mover for several nonprofit organizations, including Welcome Home, Circle of Hope, Westborough Food Pantry, and Household Goods, Inc.

For more information about Senior Relocation Services or any of the company's offerings, visit or call (508) 983-6000.