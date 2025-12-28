Stubb On Zelensky-Trump Talks: We Discussed Concrete Steps To End War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Stubb wrote about this on social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

According to the Finnish president, he held a "good" conversation with the presidents of Ukraine, the United States, France, and Poland, as well as the prime ministers of Italy, the United Kingdom, and Norway, the German chancellor, the NATO secretary general, and the president of the European Commission.

"The call lasted over an hour. We discussed concrete steps how to end the war. We are all working towards a just and," Stubb wrote.

As was reported earlier, Zelensky said that the talks with Trump in Florida produced significant achievements.

Trump said that a lot of progress had been made in negotiations to end the war following his meeting with Zelensky, which took place on Sunday at the Mar-a-Lago residence in the state of Florida.

The Polish presidential office said following the conversation between European leaders, including Karol Nawrocki, and the presidents of Ukraine and the United States that more than 90% of aid to Ukraine passes through Poland, making Warsaw's position at the moment of signing a peace agreement a key one.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine