QRCS Provides Medical Care For 77,000 Refugees, Locals In Yemen

Qatar Red Crescent Society's (QRCS) representation office in Yemen announced that more than 77,000 refugees and locals in Sanaa received comprehensive health care services, as part of a health care project with a $904,005 funding from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Two medical facilities are covered by the project: Al-Hafi and Al-Rahbi health care complexes. The project also involves referrals for the patients requiring emergency or advanced care to government hospitals and specialised medical centres/clinics.

From January to November 2025, the number of beneficiaries reached 42,113 and 35,270 locals, who received a wide range of primary health care services for free, including consultations; medical examinations; medications; radiology; mental health; reproductive health; maternity and child health care; vaccinations; and health education on pregnancy care, reduction of pregnancy complications, benefits of breastfeeding, prevention of infectious diseases and cholera, and personal hygiene.

Moreover, 2,260 refugees benefited from the referral programme, with significant medical services provided, including 300 surgeries, at specialised government hospitals. The procedures included open-heart surgeries, therapeutic catheterizations, thoracic surgeries, orthopedics, and advanced tests at private-sector laboratories and medical centres.

Ibrahim Issa, a 57-year-old Somali refugee is one of the beneficiaries who shared their experience, saying:“For two years, I had been suffering from a severe neck pain. Recently, I underwent a cervical spine fixation surgery at the Al-Jumhuri Hospital's Department of Orthopedics. I received comprehensive and free-of-charge health care from my admission to full recovery. I am deeply grateful and overjoyed to be free from pain, which had plagued me for years”.

The Ethiopian refugee Fareed Siraj, 15, expressed his gratitude, saying.“My mother received full medical care at the Al-Thawra Hospital's Department of Cardiac Catheterisation. She underwent a therapeutic catheterisation and stent placement in the right artery. I am extremely happy and thankful for this project, which saved her life from imminent danger. We could never afford the procedure's cost of $4,000”.

For seven consecutive years, QRCS has been providing regular support for Al-Hafi and Al-Rahbi primary health care complexes, including medications, medical solutions, stationery, fuel, water, and operational expenses.

In coordination with UNHCR, QRCS contributes to the country's health care infrastructure, by supplying medical equipment and furniture to the government medical facilities serving refugees, including Al-Thawra, Al-Jumhuri, Al-Sabeen, and Al-Kuwait hospitals.